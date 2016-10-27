Karnataka

Court verdict: BJP celebrates

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated the CBI court’s verdict acquitting former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa of corruption charges by bursting crackers and offering 101 coconuts to the deity at Hasanamba temple in Hassan on Wednesday.

As the court pronounced the judgment in Bengaluru, BJP leaders gathered in front of Hasanamba temple to offer coconuts. The workersraised slogans praising Mr. Yeddyurappa and said the allegations against him were politically motivated. Another group of workers assembled in front of the Hemavati statue and burst crackers. They also distributed sweets to the public.

