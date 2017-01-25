Court grants bail to MLA Raju Kage, co-accused

The Principal District & Sessions Court on Wednesday granted bail to Kagwad (Athani taluk) MLA Bharamagouda alias Raju Kage and eight of his family members accused in a case of assault on Congress worker Vivek Shetty.
The matter was posted for order today after arguments on the matter of both the prosecution and defence were recorded on Monday.
A team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Gadadi had arrested Kage, his wife Shobha, daughter Trupti, his brother Siddagouda Kage alongwith son Prasad (son of Siddagouda) and car driver Bahubali near Pune late on January 18 in connection with the assault carried out at Ugar of Athani taluk on January 1.
The accused were produced before the court on Thursday afternoon and remanded to judicial custody till February 1. Meanwhile the accused had moved the bail application through their advocate.
