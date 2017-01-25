Court grants bail to MLA Kage, relatives

The Principal District and Sessions Court on Wednesday granted bail to Bharamagouda alias Raju Kage, the BJP MLA from Kagwad, Athani taluk, and his relatives accused in a case of assault on Congress worker Vivek Shetty.

The matter was posted for order on Wednesday following the recording of arguments on Monday.

A team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Gadadi had arrested Mr. Kage, his wife Shobha, daughter Trupti, brother Siddagouda Kage, nephew Prasad and car driver Bahubali near Pune on January 18 in connection with the assault, carried out at Ugar of Athani taluk on January 1.

The police had registered an FIR on January 9, after which the accused went missing. After their arrest, they were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody till February 1.