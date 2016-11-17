Karnataka

Couple visit temple after landing in Ballari

Newly-wed couple performing puja at Sri Kumarswamy temple immediately after arriving in Ballari on Wednesday evening.

Janardhan Reddy's newly-wed daughter and son-in-law flew to Ballari after their wedding in Bengaluru on Wednesday. They performed puja in Sri Kumaraswamy temple before heading to the family residence nearby.

A large number of supporters of Reddy and B. Sriramulu, the local MP, had gathered to greet the couple near the temple and also near Reddy's residence.

The couple were taken in a procession for a short distance (from the main road to the residence) in a vintage Ford car to the accompaniment of music from folk percussion instruments played by artistes dressed in traditional attire.

