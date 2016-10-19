Councillors raise a stink over garbage

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Tuesday resolved to invite fresh bids for running the waste processing plant at Vidyaranyapuram. However, this comes with a rider. The urban body will entrust the contract to the existing agency if no bids are received in 15 days.

Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa made the announcement after a prolonged discussion on the issue of waste management in the city during which councillors, cutting across party lines, questioned the corporation’s proposal to extend the contract to the existing agency – IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services) – for another five years. Several councillors expressed their dissatisfaction over the waste management in the city, particularly the failure of the zero waste management centres that had been set up in each of the nine MCC zones in the city.

While BJP councillor Nandeesh Preetham urged the the Mayor to ensure that the waste generated is processed locally, councillor Shivakumar (BJP) urged the Council to revive a proposal made last year to install waste processors in each ward so that the pressure on the plant in Vidyaranyapuram is reduced. The former Mayor and Congress councillor Ayub Khan alleged that the MCC officials – health and environmental officials – had deliberately sabotaged the zero waste management centres so that the waste from the entire city continue to go the plant in Vidyaranyapuram, which has managed to hold on to the contract for the last several years. The waste management centres were together expected to treat 40 to 50 tonnes of waste ever day.

Councillor of Ward No. 11 in Vidyaranyapuram Umamani complained about the rising mound of waste in the landfill not only increasing the foul smell in the area, but also posing health hazards to the residents.

BJP councillor Ramprasad alleged that the equipment used by the existing agency was not technologically advanced or up to the standards. Though the waste generated in the city is more than 400 tonnes, the agency is capable of processing only 200 tonnes while the remaining waste continues to pile up in the landfill.