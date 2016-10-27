Councillor files complaint with ACB about 'irregularities' in Kolar CMC

S.R. Murali Gowda, a member of City Municipal Council (CMC), has filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with alleged irregularities in the civic body.

Following the complaint which was filed on October 16, ACB officials wrote a letter to the CMC seeking documents pertaining to the works done in which irregularities allegedly took place.

The ACB sought from CMC authorities the tenders, rate lists as well as certified bills about the repair of high mast and mini-high mast lights installed at the new bus stand, Mekke Circle, ETCM Hospital, Dome Light Circle and Bangarpet Circle.

Mr. Gowda also brought to the notice of ACB the alleged financial irregularities in several other works carried out by the civic body.