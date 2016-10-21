Corporation to set up plant to recycle construction debris

After dilly-dallying for many years, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has come up with a solution to end the menace of construction and demolition debris being indiscriminately dumped along the roads and vacant/unused lands. The civic body has joined hands with a private company to recycle the debris into usable bricks and interlocking tiles.

The corporation will not be investing on setting up the recycling plant but will be giving the land – measuring six acres – at the sewage farm in Vidyaranyapuram for the plant.

“We don’t expect any revenue from the plant but our aim is to address the debris problem that had reached menacing proportions here,” Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa told The Hindu . A Hyderabad-based company, which has been recycling solid waste at the sewage farm here since many years, is setting up the plant for recycling the building debris.

The same firm has set up a similar plant at New Delhi. The Mysuru plant is being set up at a cost of Rs. 9 crore. District in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa will be laying the foundation stone for the plant on October 28. According to corporation estimates, more than 100 tonnes of debris was generated in the city which is chaotically dumped across the city, especially along the isolated stretches of the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Mr. Bhyrappa told The Hindu that five sites in MCC limits will be identified for dumping of debris by those in the construction industry. The company will be lifting the debris from these sites for recycling at its plant. “Once the plant is set up, dumping in places other than the five identified locations will invite a heavy penalty,” the Mayor warned.

After the city was judged the country’s cleanest city under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the corporation was under “pressure” to address the problem of illegal and indiscriminate dumping of construction debris.

The scale of debris had increased over the years with the rise in constructions owing to the rapid expansion of the city.

Moreover, there had been an increase in the number of complaints from the residents over the dumping of such debris in their neighbourhood, especially on the outskirts of the city and vacant spaces in the newly-developed residential suburbs.