Cooperative loans: scheme on interest waiver extended

In view of the drought situation in the State, the State government has decided to extend the scheme of waiving the interest on defaulters who repay the principal amount of loans taken from cooperative societies, to March 2017, H.S. Mahadeva Prasad, Minister for Cooperation, has said.
The decision is expected to benefit around 2.25 lakh farmers, he said after inaugurating the 63rd State-level Cooperative Day programme organised here on Monday.
Mr. Prasad said that interest-free loans to the tune of Rs. 10,400 crore had been disbursed among 21 lakh farmers in the State after the Congress came to power. The government had also announced the scheme to provide an opportunity for defaulters to get the interest waived on repayment of principal amount before September.
Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Minister for Higher Education, released a special volume of the ‘Cooperative’ periodical.
H. Srinivasaiah of Bengaluru; S.R. Lakshmikant Reddy of Chitradurga; Shivanagouda Biradar of Vijayapura; T.M. Chandrashekariah of Ballari; Motamma of Mysuru; K. Amarnath Shetty of Dakshina Kannada; and M.N. Ashwathnarayan, retired officer of the Department of Cooperation Department, were conferred with ‘Sahakar Ratna’ award. Sanganna Karadi, MP; Raghavendra Hitnal, MLA; Halappa Achar, president, Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation; and Shekargouda Malipatil, president, Karnataka State Cooperative Federation, were present.
