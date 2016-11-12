Construction workers to stage dharna

Members of the Chitradurga district unit of the Building Construction Workers Association have decided to take out a procession and stage a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office on November 15 urging the authorities concerned to ensure proper supply of sand for construction work in the district.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, association district unit president Y. Tippeswamy said that the district administration has banned sand extraction and transportation in the district to curb illegal transportation of sand, but the move has adversely affected all construction work in the district. “Every day, construction workers are returning home without work and it has become difficult for them to run their families,” he added.

A memorandum would be submitted to Deputy Commissioner Srirangaiah urging him to lift the ban on sand extraction and transportation in the district.