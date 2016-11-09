Construction of water tank in park irks consumer activists

The Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has taken a strong objection to the illegal “construction” of a water tank inside a park at Gururaja Layout near Teresian College here.

“The authorities are attempting to build the water tank illegally. The small park — which is just about quarter of an acre in size — is the only park for the residents of Gururaja Layout, Vidyanagar, Raghavendra Layout, Yaraganahalli and Palya,” said Bhamy V. Shenoy of the MGP.

He said that the water tank, which has a capacity of a million litres, will use up about 40 per cent of the park. “It will make the park just about useless. It will also violate Section 6 of the Karnataka Parks, Play-fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act,” Mr. Shenoy added.

“The government is supposed to enforce the laws. But instead of enforcing the laws, it often violates the very laws it itself has enacted. In case of some laws, the government has become a habitual violator of the law and it is an ill omen for the citizens,” he said.

One law that is being habitually violated by the government is the Karnataka Parks, Play-fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985 and the rules made under the Act. The rules severely restrict the type and area of buildings which can be built on a park. Even though the government itself has written the rules, it keeps violating it repeatedly, Mr. Shenoy alleged in a press release here.

In Chelumaba Park, it built what seemed like a guest house. When the neighbours of the park filed a case against the illegal construction, a court ordered the demolition of the illegal portion of the building, he added in the release.

At about the same time, it started building a public library-cum-shopping complex at People’s Park. When a PIL was filed in the High Court, it had to withdraw the project. Now it is again reviving the project of building a library at People’s Park, he added. What is shocking is that when the layout was formed, a 4.25 acre piece of land was allocated at an elevated area just for the construction of such a water tank. Instead of building the tank there, the authorities are out to destroy this small park, he said.

The residents have submitted a petition to the Deputy Commissioner, contacted the MCC commissioner and the local MLA. he said, adding that no concrete assurances have been given. If their pleas are ignored, they will have to approach the High Court with a PIL, the former MGP president added in the release.