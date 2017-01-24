Considering reservation commensurate with population: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said his government was contemplating providing reservation commensurate with the population.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting after setting in motion various developmental works in Sirguppa Assembly constituency, Mr. Siddaramaiah said there is a demand to increase the reservation in proportion to the population and he too is keen on this. He said he was awaiting the release of the socio-economic survey report to take a final call.

“Caste census was done in 1931 and reservation was done based on it. Over the years, the population has increased. Now it is our government that ordered taking up a socio-economic survey to ascertain the impact of reservation benefits and also to know how many are still deprived of it. Once the socio-economic survey report is released, steps would be taken to increase the reservation commensurate with the population,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, in a veiled attack, criticised senior BJP leader and opposition leader in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa for talking about the welfare of Dalits and other backward classes now by forming the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade. “A person who did not even speak once about other backward classes is now taking the lead by forming the brigade. This is a political gimmick only to pursue his personal interests,” he said.

He also took a dig at BJP leaders for demanding waiver of farm loans but now opening their mouth to urge the Prime Minister to waive off farm loans taken from commercial banks.

“Recently I led a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking financial assistance to give compensation for the crop loss. We also demanded that [the Prime Minister] waive 50% of the farm loans provided by commercial banks and assured him that a similar decision would be taken by the State government when it come to cooperative banks. The BJP leaders, who were part of the delegation, did not open their mouths,” he said.

‘Will handle drought effectively’

Mr. Siddaramaiah also claimed that despite the State witnessing the second straight drought, many people remain unaffected because of the Anna Bhagya scheme.

He said he was planning to increase the quota of foodgrain supply to the poor under the scheme from April. In addition, he said, deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of the zilla panchayats have been instructed to take steps to ease the drinking water, fodder and employment situation to people during the present drought situation prevailing in the State. “There is no dearth of funds. The government tackled the situation last year effectively and will do so again. I have assured release adequate funds for the purpose,” he said.