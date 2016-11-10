Congress workers protest against change in leadership in Raichur

Hundreds of Congress party workers, mostly supporters of the outgoing District Congress Committee (DCC) president A. Vasanth Kumar, protested at Ambedkar Circle here on Wednesday against the change in party leadership in the district. They demanded that the State-level leaders allow Mr. Vasanth Kumar, recently replaced by Ramanna Irabagera on ad-hoc basis, to remain DCC president.

The activists took out a protest march from Shettibavi Chowk to Ambedkar Circle, raising slogans against the top leadership. They held N.S. Boseraju, Congress State general secretary and MLC, responsible for the decision and burnt his effigy.

“Vasanth Kumar played an instrumental role in several elections and ensured the victory of party candidates. Under his leadership, Congress won four MLA seats in the last Assembly election and a Lok Sabha seat. He was also crucial in the MLC election. We are disappointed and hurt by the decision,” said M.K. Babar, one of the agitators.

Several activists expressed their discontent with the way the decision was taken. “Influenced by the opponents of Vasanth Kumar in the district, the State leadership took a unilateral decision without consulting party leaders and the district cadres,” said Mohamed Shalam, City Municipal Council member.

The protesters warned of intensified agitations in the coming days if their demand is ignored.

Traffic movement was disrupted for an hour as activists congregated in huge numbers. Eventually, the police managed to push the protesters to a corner and facilitated traffic flow.

Congress leaders Noor Pasha, H. Hussein Pasha, Siddaramappa, Ramakrishna Naik, B. Ramesh, P. Budeppa, J. Timmappa and others were present.