Congress has fulfilled 125 of its 165 promises: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that, of the 165 promises that figured in the Congress manifesto for the 2013 Assembly Election, the State government had fulfilled 125 promises.

He was speaking at a public meeting held at Government Science College grounds in the city on Friday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that, in the previous election, the party had promised to provide rice at a subsidised rate to the poor. Immediately after coming to power, the Congress announced the price of rice at ₹1 per kilo for below poverty line (BPL) families. The waiving of the loans borrowed by people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Minorities from various State-owned corporations and boards reflected the commitment of Congress government in the State towards the welfare of the people from marginalised sections of the society.

He said that the process of regularisation of houses constructed by poor families on revenue land under Sections 94 C and 94 CC of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, would be expedited. Title deeds were conferred under Section 94 C of the Act to families that had constructed houses on revenue land in rural areas and under 94 CC to families that had constructed houses on revenue land in urban areas on the occasion.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also unveiled the 11.5 ft tall bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Shivamogga City Corporation office premises, inaugurated the 107 ft tall flagpole installed at Mahatma Gandhi Park and the sports complex constructed at the cost of ₹6 crore at Gopala Extension in the city.

The chairman of State Legislative Council D.H. Shankaramurthy, Minister for Revenue Kagodu Thimmappa, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports Pramod Madhwaraj and Shivamogga MLA K.B. Prasanna Kumar were present.