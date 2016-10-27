Karnataka

Cong. MLAs not lobbying for posts, says MLA

Congress MLA Shivanand Patil addressing presspersons in Vijayapura on Wednesday.— Photo: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

Shivanand Patil, MLA, has refuted media reports that senior Congress MLAs are lobbying for the posts of chairmen of boards and corporations.

“Leave alone lobbying, senior MLAs are not even seeking any post,” he told presspersons here on Wednesday.

Claiming that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself had been asking him to accept the post the chairman of boards or corporations, Mr. Patil said that it did not fit the stature of veteran legislators to hold those posts.

Asked about the proposed meeting of a group of senior MLAs with the Chief Minister in Bengaluru on Thursday, he said that the purpose was to convey their message. Asked whether the legislators would accept the post of chairmen of boards or corporations if the Chief Minister insisted, Mr. Patil said it would be decided based on the situation.

“Our first objective is to refuse any such offer. Instead, we will propose others for the posts,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that they were ready to shoulder the responsibility of strengthening the party.

He admitted that it was too late for the party to appoint chairmen for boards and corporations as the Assembly elections were just less than two years away.

Mr. Patil said that the government would soon announce minimum support price for onion to help growers.

“The government has decided to buy onion at Rs. 1,100 per quintal from growers. With the sharp reduction of price in the market, onion growers have incurred heavy losses,” Mr. Patil said.

