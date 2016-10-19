Karnataka

Confusion at Bidar Zilla Panchayat meeting

Bidar Zilla Panchayat president Bharatbai Mallinath speaksat the general body meeting in Bidar on Tuesday. ZP CEO Pavan Kumar Malpati (left) and panchayat vice-president Prakash Patil are seen.— PHOTO: GOPICHAND T.

Members say officers not following their directions;CEO retorts

Confusion prevailed in the Bidar Zilla Panchayat general body meeting here on Tuesday after some members forced officers to approve of action plans that were not in line with the government guidelines.

Gundu Reddy, BJP member from Rajeshwar, raised the issue that officers were not following the directions of the panchayat members. “We keep submitting action plans for development works, but officers keep rejecting them. How can we face voters in villages?” he wondered.

He complained that panchayat Chief Executive Officer Pavan Kumar Malpati was not clearing files as he was not interested in working for the development of the district.

Shakuntala Beldale, member, joined Mr. Reddy in accusing the officer of keeping works pending. She said that not one project had been approved in her constituency in nine months. Mr. Malpati, however, retorted that he could not be accused of delay or disinterest. “I came here to work and that is what I am doing honestly. Don’t make personal charges against me,” he said.

He explained that all the projects that were not approved were not according to guidelines of the Planning Commission or the State government.

He said that the panchayat was introducing bar code readers to stop the same beneficiaries getting subsidised housing multiple times.

Panchayat president Bharatbai Mallinath assured the meeting of talking to GESCOM officials to ensure speedy power connections to poor families under the Nirantara Jyoti Scheme.

