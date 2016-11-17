Concern over rising complaints of children harassing aged parents

Meera Saksena, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, has said that increased awareness on human rights and activities of the commission had resulted in more number of cases being registered with the commission.

Addressing a human rights awareness programme organised by the Kalaburagi chapter of Karnataka Human Rights Panel here on Wednesday, Ms. Saksena said that the increasing number of complaints being lodged with the commission on varied issues indicate the spreading awareness of human rights among the people.

She urged non-government organisations, functionaries and anganwadi workers in rural areas to create awareness on human rights laws framed to check gender abuse and domestic violence which usually remain within the confines of one’s house. “Since time immemorial, domestic violence has been an intrinsic part of society we are living in,” Ms. Saksena added. She asked human rights panel to join hands with the commission and take steps to combat child labour, child marriage, trafficking in human beings and bonded labour, from the grassroots level.

Ms. Saksena expressed displeasure over the increasing number of complaints about children harassing aged parents and driving them out of their houses after asking them to part with their property. She asked human rights panels to work towards spreading awareness on Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007 (Central Act 56 of 2007) which enables protection of life and property of senior citizens.

As many as 12 persons were honoured for their contribution to different fields. S.R. Manikya, member secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Kalaburagi, presided over the programme. Karnataka Human Rights Panel State president Srinivas Gowda was present.