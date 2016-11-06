Comprehensive drought report to be submitted to Centre on Nov 14, says minister

A comprehensive report on drought situation in the State would be submitted to Union Government on Nov. 14, said Minister for Agriculture Krishna Byre Gowda, during a press conference at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, on Sunday. As per the preliminary survey conducted by State government, standing crops worth over Rs. 12,000 crore had been destroyed due the dry spell, he added.

“In our preliminary survey, we found that the standing crop with an estimated value of over Rs. 12,000 crore has been destroyed due to drought conditions in the State. As per the norms of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), we have demanded Union Government to provide Rs. 3700 crore for taking up relief work in the drought-hit areas,” the minister said.

An additional assistance has been sought from the Centre for disbursing compensation among the farmers who had lost their crop in the recent floods. When asked, the minister said that crop worth Rs. 380 crore had been destroyed in the downpour that lashed four districts.

Considering the shrunk drought-hit area in the country as compared the previous year and resultant reduced burden on Union government in addressing the drought situation, the minister said the Centre would hopefully release more funds to the State this year.

Machines on rent

Reiterating his government’s commitment towards development of small and marginalised farmers, Mr. Byre Gowda said the government would increase the number of farm equipment and machinery centres from where farmers can get equipment on rent. “As many as 150 such centres are already functioning across the State. We will increase the number to 300 this year. Each centre requires an investment of around Rs. 75 lakh. We are implementing the project by involving private partners. The small and marginalised farmers with small holdings who cannot invest huge amount on farm machinery can take them on rent whenever they need,” he said.

P.M. Salimath, Vice Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, Pratap Gowda Patil, MLA of Maski, M. Kiran Kumar, Joint Director of Agriculture and others were present.