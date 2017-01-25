Karnataka

Community policing to prevent thefts in Belagavi

Police Commissioner T.G. Krishna Bhat alongwith DCPs G. Radhika and Amarnath Reddy and CCB team members at a press meet in Belagavi on Wednesday. - PHOTO: BY P.K. BADIGER.

The Police Commissionerate is looking forward to reviving ‘mohalla committees’ to strengthen community vigilance as a much-needed measure to prevent robbery and housebreak thefts in the city.

This is in view of the series of robberies and housebreaks in the city recently. Furthermore, it has been proposed that 500 CCTVs be installed in residential and commercial areas all over the city under the Smart City project.

Police Commissioner T.G. Krishna Bhat, Deputy Commissioners of Police G. Radhika (Law and Order)and Amarnath Reddy (Crime) said on Wednesday that sub-beat during day and night in hitherto unreached areas would be taken up soon, which would also help improve vigilance and prevent robberies and other offences.

Mr. Bhat said the increase in housebreak thefts in the city during January was mainly because of shortage of personnel and shifting of substantial number of policemen for bandobast duty on account of the annual religious festivities of Sri Renuka Devi temple at Yellamma hill of Saundatti taluk. The police said they have clues that a gang recently released on bail was behind these robberies.

The Commissionerate has also taken measures to improve traffic movement under the Belagavi Traffic Improvement Project using modern gadgets. The State government had sanctioned ₹2 crore towards modernisation of the system, of which ₹51 lakh has been spent on purchase of equipment. The government is yet to release the remaining ₹1.4 crore.

In a major breakthrough, the City Crime Branch team headed by police inspector B.R. Gaddekar arrested Ganesh Suresh Tubaki, 24, of Sutgatti village of Bailhongal taluk and Nilesh Laxman Badavanji, 22, of Mahadwar Road in Belagavi city recently. The team seized from them valuables worth ₹21.65 lakh, including gold ornaments worth ₹20 lakh and silver articles worth ₹45,000.

