Committee recommends barricading of civil work areas at railway station

With civil works under way at the Mysuru City Railway Station, the High Powered Passenger Amenities Committee of the Ministry of Railways has instructed the Divisional Railway authorities to take necessary steps for not only barricading the area, where civil works are under way, but also improving coach washing mechanism.

When the committee headed by Chairman H. Raja and members Mohammed Irfan Ahmed, Ramdhin Singh and Srinivas Reddy inspected the Mysuru station on Friday evening, railway sources said they came across dust — apparently from the civil works under way at the station — lying on the washed coaches.

Hence, the committee directed the railway authorities to initiate necessary action to improve the standards of coach washing at the station. Both the exterior and interior of more than 120 coaches of different trains are washed at the Mysuru station every day.

The civil works under way at the railway station include the construction of a subway and erection of electric poles as part of the electrification of tracks project. The committee members expressed their concern over the absence of barricades around the area where civil works are under way.

The pits dug up for erection of electric poles are about 10 ft and there was a need to take up barricading to prevent possible mishaps, they noted.

The members of the committee also found broken tiles on the wall and floor in the food plaza and directed the railway authorities to ensure their replacement immediately.

The authorities were also directed to ensure that food preparation takes place in the most hygienic environment.

The other recommendations made by the committee to the Divisional Railway authorities, according to a press statement here, include stepping up of surprise checks to detect incidents of overcharging by contractors in catering and parking units of the station, besides provision of additional ceiling fans on platforms 3 and 4.

“Drinking water supply to be ensured in all the drinking water taps on platforms, including water coolers, all the time. All minor civil engineering works, be it broken water pedestals or granite benches or cracks in ceiling, must be attended to immediately,” the committee directed the authorities. Also, any broken fittings in toilets should be replaced immediately, the statement added.

Divisional Railway Manager Atul Gupta, Additional Divisional Railway Manager P. Ram, Senior Divisional Manager K. Anil Kumar, Senior Divisional Engineer C.M. Ranganath and other officials were present during the inspection.