Karnataka

Colourful processions mark Rajyotsava celebration in Ballari, Koppal

A 700-metre Kannada flag brought out in a procession by activists of Jaya Karnataka Rakshana Vedike in Ballari on Tuesday

A 700-metre Kannada flag brought out in a procession by activists of Jaya Karnataka Rakshana Vedike in Ballari on Tuesday  

more-in

Colourful processions in Ballari and Koppal marked the 61st Karnataka Rajyotsava day celebration on Tuesday.

In Ballari, activists of Jaya Karnataka Rakshana Vedike took out a procession in the main streets of the city carrying 700-metre Kannada flag. The activists of Karnataka Yuva Shakti, as usual, hoisted the Kannada flag atop the Ballari fort. This year they hoisted 61-feet flag to mark the 61st Rajyotsava day.

Santosh Lad, Minister for Labour and district in-charge, unfurled the national flag. He also flagged off a colourful procession of folk artistes and tableaux depicting the welfare schemes of the government. Students of various schools participated.

Legislators Allum Veerbhadrappa, N.Y. Gopalkrishna and Anil Lad, Kamala Mariswamy, vice-president Karnataka Textile Development Corporation, Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner and R. Chetan, Superintendent of Police, were among those present.

In Koppal, Basavaraj Rayareddi, Minister for Higher Education and district in-charge, unfurled the national flag. He also released brochures and booklets brought out by various departments, before flagging off a colourful procession.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 6, 2019 12:23:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Colourful-processions-mark-Rajyotsava-celebration-in-Ballari-Koppal/article16086814.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY