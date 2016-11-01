Colourful processions mark Rajyotsava celebration in Ballari, Koppal

Colourful processions in Ballari and Koppal marked the 61st Karnataka Rajyotsava day celebration on Tuesday.

In Ballari, activists of Jaya Karnataka Rakshana Vedike took out a procession in the main streets of the city carrying 700-metre Kannada flag. The activists of Karnataka Yuva Shakti, as usual, hoisted the Kannada flag atop the Ballari fort. This year they hoisted 61-feet flag to mark the 61st Rajyotsava day.

Santosh Lad, Minister for Labour and district in-charge, unfurled the national flag. He also flagged off a colourful procession of folk artistes and tableaux depicting the welfare schemes of the government. Students of various schools participated.

Legislators Allum Veerbhadrappa, N.Y. Gopalkrishna and Anil Lad, Kamala Mariswamy, vice-president Karnataka Textile Development Corporation, Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner and R. Chetan, Superintendent of Police, were among those present.

In Koppal, Basavaraj Rayareddi, Minister for Higher Education and district in-charge, unfurled the national flag. He also released brochures and booklets brought out by various departments, before flagging off a colourful procession.