Karnataka

College professor dies in road mishap

C.B. Budha Naik (54), assistant professor, Department of Post-Graduation Studies in Hindi at Sahyadri Arts and Commerce College in the city, who had sustained serious injuries in a road mishap died at a private hospital in Manipal in Udupi district on Wednesday.

Naik was injured when the car he was driving fell into a roadside pit near Ubrani village in Channagiri taluk recently. He was admitted to a private hospital in Manipal for additional treatment. His health condition worsened on Wednesday afternoon and he breathed his last. Mr. Naik was a wrestler and had served as coordinator of National Service Scheme(NSS) unit of the college.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2020 1:34:20 PM

