College lecturers make film for students

Lecturers of a private pre-university college have shot a film with students as the target audience. A Sunny Morning, an educational movie, will be screened at Adichunchanagiri Community Hall in Hassan on Tuesday.

The film has been directed by J. Shivaprasad, an English lecturer and A.R. Sachidananda, who teaches Physics. Both are working at B.G.S.PU College. “The movie is all about attractions that disturb students in the age group 16-18 years, primarily those in the PU colleges. We lecturers thought of this theme and developed a script keeping the students in mind,” Mr. Sachidananda said.

The college lecturers have contributed from their salaries for making of the movie, which cost about Rs.4 lakh. “It is a short movie of about 20 minutes. Our students have played acted in it. We hired a cameraman, an editor and other technicians for production,” said Sachidanand.

The movie will be released in a programme on Tuesday. Nirmalanananatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Math, C.Shikha, Director of PU Department and others will participate in the event.