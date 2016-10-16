Karnataka

Cloud-based system to study heart condition wins award

The Kalaburagi based software developer and innovator Rupam Das has won the first prize in the General Health Category of “Code Healthy Challenge” organised by Red Hat Linux’s Open Shift based Cloud platform by New York-based website Devpost. He bagged the award for his cloud-based online system “Hrydyalysis” to study the ECG signals of a patient and detect the heart condition of the patient.

Along with the award, Mr. Das has won a purse of $10,000. Mr. Das, who has developed several techniques to detect heart diseases, claimed that his recent invention was a major breakthrough in the heart-care system.

Hrydyalysis is now being developed as a full fledged end-to-end system to convert it into a commercial low cost cardio solution, he said. According to this, the patients’ ECG signal as input can be taken and analysed for detecting if the heart condition was normal or not. In case of any abnormality, the system detects the type of diseases and notifies what kind of heart disease the patient was suffering and the severity of the condition. Any low cost ECG machine can be connected to Hrydyalsis, he added.

