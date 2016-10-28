Chopper rides to be offered for seven days during Hampi Utsav

The Hampi Utsav Samiti has organised chopper rides titled ‘Hampi By Sky’ for a period of seven days as part of Hampi Utsav-2016.

This is the third year in succession Hampi By Sky is being organised during the festivities. But the last two times, the chopper rides were limited to three days. This time the number of days has been increased because of the popularity of the activity. From November 1 to November 7, two choppers will be available from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. at the makeshift helipad near Hotel Mayura Bhuvaneshwari in Kamalapur town.

How to sign up

Each seven-minute ride will cost Rs. 1,900 per person, while the 10-minute ride is priced at Rs. 2,600. Those interested can contact the following persons for details and pre-booking of seats: Srinivas (98868 00860/83922 77415) in Ballari, Basavaraj (89515 62709) or Savita (99809 38099/83942 24208) in Hosapete, Paramesh (98450 42495/83962 20238) in Sirguppa, Manjunath (89702 78755/83952 60241) in Sandur, Kumar Naik (94493 80195/ 83912 20225) in Kudligi, Asif Ali (99648 58169/83972 38255) in Hagari Bommanahalli, Manjunath (89709 70406/83992 40238) in Hadagali, and Kotresh Naik (90086 83383/83932 63358) in Kurgodu.