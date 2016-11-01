Charitable music event to support palliative care initiative

Swaraanubhuthi 2016, a charitable musical event, will be held in the city on November 12 to support the palliative care initiative of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM). The event will feature well-known singer Raghu Dixit.

The programme will be held between 6 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. at Kalamandira in the city.

More than 500 lives have been supported by SVYM’s palliative care unit ever since the initiative was taken up in 2011.

Services offered

During 2015-16, a total of 178 individuals residing within a radius of 25 km from Mysuru have been attended to by the palliative care unit, which not only provides medicines, but also makes need-based home visits for pain management, dressing of wounds and extending psycho-social support, a press statement said.

Describing palliative care as a holistic approach that seeks to improve the quality of life of the patients and their families facing problems associated with life-threatening illness, SVYM regretted that the 2015 Quality of Death Index listed India as “one of the worst countries to die in”.

Poor rating

India, according to an SVYM press statement, holds the 67th place among 80 countries on global palliative care. While 13 per cent of cases of chronic pain are reported form urban India, every district has at least 20,000 patients in need of palliative care, the statement added.

Pointing out that at least four million, out of the estimated seven million who die in India annually, could benefit from palliative care, SVYM said there is a huge paucity in understanding palliative care in India. “We at at SVYM are striving to alleviate the pain and suffering of the individuals with terminal or chronic illness,” the statement added.

Contributions

The palliative care initiative of SVYM, which has so far reached out to more than 500 individuals, including the 178 who are presently receiving care, was funded by the generous contribution of various individuals.

The charitable musical event is an effort to sustain the palliative care initiative. The public can also refer to SVYM patients, who are in need of palliative care. The organisation also accepts donations made in kind such as walkers, wheelchairs, water beds, adult diapers, air beds, medicines and medical testing kits, the statement added.

Passes

For more information and donor passes, those interested can contact Chaitra, co-ordinator, Palliative Care, SVYM, on 9686666155 and 9900408284.