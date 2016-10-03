Channabasavamma Wadegoan passes away

Channabasavamma Deshmukh Wadegoan, eldest daughter of the late Poojya Doddappa Appa, the seventh Peetathipathi of the Sharanabasaveswar Samasthan and sister of the Peetathipathi of the Samasthan Poojya Sharanabasvappa Appa, died here on Sunday.

Channabasavamma (87) is survived by her two sons, three daughters, including Dakshayini, who is the wife of Poojya Sharanbasavappa Appa.

The last rites of the mortal remains of Channabasavamma would be performed at Wadegoan in Bidar district on Monday at 11 a.m.