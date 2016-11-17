Chandargi quits Kannada Development Authority

Ashok Chandargi, president of the Belagavi District Kannada Organisations Action Committee, has resigned from the post of member of the district committee of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA).

He said that he has sent his resignation letter to the secretary of KDA. It was only recently that he was appointed a member of the authority. Mr. Chandargi said his resignation would help younger Kannada activists serve in the committee. “I have already served for a term from 1996 to 1999 when writer Chandrashekhar Patil headed KDA,” he said.

Mr. Chandargi had also taken up a detailed study on the status and conditions of Kannada-medium schools in the boundary district and submitted a report with recommendations for improvement in 1999. However, the implementation of recommendations has been less than satisfactory, he said.