Karnataka

Chandargi appointed to panel

Ashok Chandargi, social worker, senior freelance journalist and president of the Belagavi District Kannada Organisations Action Committee, has been appointed a member of the Dr. B.A. Vivek Pai Committee constituted to identify persons for annual State-level awards in the fields of literature and culture, according to a release from the Director of Kannada and Culture Department, Bengaluru.

The committee will select people for Pampa Award, Daaa Chintamani Attimabbe Award, Kanakashree Award, Gadinada Sahitya Award and Sangolli Rayanna Award.

