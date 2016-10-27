Chamundi Silks drape women in elegance and grace

The Saree is India’s pride and all Indians will agree that nothing that can rival the beauty of a sari when worn for any occasion. Chamundi Silks offer a range of soft silks that drape beautifully and make a woman the cynosure of all eyes. Made from pure silk and embellished with pure gold zari, these come in soft pastels to vibrant jewel hues.The zari borders used are both traditional & contemporary in style.

Chamundi – A class apart

100% pure silk, 100% pure gold zari, that’s the Chamundi promise. A tradition that never changes, which is why generations of women still buy Chamundi. The silk is crafted with care using the best of silk threads and the result is a unique ultra-soft, skin friendly, all season texture. The soft silk is rich to look at and literally glows. However, the brand is prized not just for its fabric but the fine zari too. In fact, zari making is an art in itself. Both real silver and gold are used in it. This ensures that the zari work does not turn black and maintains its sheen and quality for years. Buying a Chamundi sareeis an investment for life.

The joy of Chamundi silk anytime

Why reserve the joy of wearing silk for an occasion? You don’t really need an occasion to flaunt a Chamundi Silk, it works for any kind of event, from engagements to weddings, office meetings to corporate events. Many silk saree brands produce heavy sarees but these end up being suitable only for special occasions. Light weight feather soft Chamundi Silk on the other hand is the lovely choice for festivals,occasions and also fits in perfectly with the stylish avatar of the modern working woman. It makes for smart and classy work attire too. Chamundi customers who wear it to work have shared that wearing it infuses them with a sense of well-being and confidence besides being comfortable.

India’s enduring love for silk

India is the largest consumer of silk in the world. The tradition of wearing silk sarees for marriages and other auspicious ceremonies is a custom in India. Silk is considered to be a symbol of royalty and naturally other women too aspired to wear silk. Silk is ideally suited to meet the vagaries of Indian weather. The eco-friendly fabric has a good rate of absorbency making it comfortable to wear in warm weather and while active. Its low conductivity keeps warm air close to the skin during cold weather.

Current production centers in India include Kanchipuram, Pochampally, Dharmavaram, Mysore, Arani in the south and Banaras in the north.

Spinning a silken tale

Chamundi Silks started operations in 1947. A pioneer in producing Soft Silk Sarees in 100 % pure silk with original gold zari, these sarees have endeared themselves to the hearts of Mysoreans and their fame spread across Karnataka, the rest of India and overseas too. An interesting feature to note is that there are customers who have bought sarees during the 1940s and still possess them.

State-of-art manufacturing

Chamundi Silks has a full-fledged in-house infrastructure for the manufacture of silk right from silk yarn preparation to manufacturing and delivering the finished product. Manufacturing is done at the Mysore plant and the range includes Crepe, Georgette, Chiffon, Printed Silk Sarees, Dhothi and Angavasthra also. The in-house design studio comes up with attractive new designs that are sold side-by-side with the traditional designs. They cater to small customers too and specially dyed to the colour preference of the customer with a minimum order quantity of even 3 sarees. They supply specially ‘Made to order’ customized uniform Sarees to institutions and corporate also.

A thrust on quality

All the products are compliant with international quality standards and Chamundi silks is one of the few manufacturers who have obtained the ‘Silk mark*’ in India. The Indian Silk Export Promotion Council (ISEPC) has awarded them the outstanding export performance for several years in a row.

Chamundi Silk Sarees are available at their exclusive factory showrooms located in Mysore City, Maddur and Bangalore city as well. Besides this, these are stocked at key silk saree outlets across the country.