Karnataka

Chaitanya Jyothi Yatra reaches Yadgir

Chaitanya Jyothi Yatra, which is creating awareness among Veerashaiva Reddy community people about the achievements of Hemareddy Mallamma, has helped develop harmony among the community people and inspired them to adopt the principles of the great saint, Shantveera Swami of Khasamutt, Gurmitkal, has said. Inaugurating a programme as part of the jatha here on Wednesday, the seer said that Hemareddy Mallamma, who was one among the great saints of the Veerashaiva community spreading brotherhood, peace and humanity, had suggested that people extend a helping hand to the needy.

The former Minister and MLA A.B. Maalakaraddi, the former legislators Veerabasantreddy Mudnal and Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Yadgir Zilla Panchayat president Basareddy Anapur were present.

Earlier, thousands from the Veerashaiva Reddy community welcomed the Jyothi Yatra vehicle, which arrived from Shahapur, at the district border.

