Karnataka

Chain snatching in Hassan

Two miscreants riding a bike snatched two gold chains worth nearly Rs. 3 lakh from a woman on Vallbhabai Road in Hassan town on Saturday night.

Rukkamma of Ankapura was returning home after attending a marriage in Pension Mohalla when two persons came close to her on a bike and snatched her chains. The miscreants also tried to snatch a chain from another woman Sarojamma, who was passing by. As they pulled her chain, she resisted and fell to the ground. The miscreants ran away. Sarojamma suffered minor injuries.

Based on the complaint by the two women, Pension Mohalla police have registered a case.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 11:31:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Chain-snatching-in-Hassan/article16438308.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY