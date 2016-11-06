Chain snatching in Hassan

Two miscreants riding a bike snatched two gold chains worth nearly Rs. 3 lakh from a woman on Vallbhabai Road in Hassan town on Saturday night.

Rukkamma of Ankapura was returning home after attending a marriage in Pension Mohalla when two persons came close to her on a bike and snatched her chains. The miscreants also tried to snatch a chain from another woman Sarojamma, who was passing by. As they pulled her chain, she resisted and fell to the ground. The miscreants ran away. Sarojamma suffered minor injuries.

Based on the complaint by the two women, Pension Mohalla police have registered a case.