Chain-snatcher strikes again

A woman lost her gold chain to a chain-snatcher, who struck early on Sunday morning in Tilak Nagar in Mysuru.

The police said the victim Usha, 65, was sweeping the front of her house on Srinivasa Temple Street at 5 a.m. when a motorcycle-borne man wearing a helmet approached her and asked her for the address of a hospital. When Usha replied that there was no such hospital, the man went away, but returned after some time after parking his motorcycle at a distance.

He walked towards Usha while still wearing the helmet and suddenly snatched the gold chain weighing about 40 to 45 gm from her. Usha raised an alarm. The man’s helmet fell off while he was making a getaway. However, he managed to escape on his motorcycle, which did not have a registration number plate.

“The complainant has not seen the man clearly as it was still dark. We have got the helmet and are scouring the CCTV images from the neighbouring houses,” said a police officer.