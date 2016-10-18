Karnataka

Centre urged to set up permanent water disputes tribunal

In the wake of the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Hyderabad Karnataka Janapara Horata Samiti has demanded a permanent water disputes tribunal at the Centre to resolve inter-State water disputes expeditiously in an equitable manner.

Laxman Dasti, president of the samiti, addressing presspersons here on Monday, urged the Union government to scrap the inter-State water disputes resolution tribunals and replace them with a permanent water tribunal on the lines of the National Green Tribunal.

Though National Water Policy was revised twice in 2002 and 2012, it was not being effectively implemented, Mr. Dasti added.

Mr. Dasti, who welcomed the Union government’s proposal to revise the National Water Policy, said that the status of groundwater level, water bodies, total area covered by rivers and water storage capacity, rainfall pattern and irrigation projects in each State should be taken into account before drafting the National Water Policy.



It should on the lines of the National Green Tribunal: Hyderabad Karnataka Janapara Horata Samiti



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 16, 2020 10:01:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Centre-urged-to-set-up-permanent-water-disputes-tribunal/article16074477.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY