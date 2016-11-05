Central team assesses drought situation in Mysuru district

The three-member Central team on Friday, during their visit to Mysuru district, witnessed the magnitude of drought through the withered vegetation, parched land, dried-up tanks and borewells, and dry and dusty air.

The team inspected crops that were damaged owing to failure of rain besides dried up tanks in many places. After the powerpoint presentation by Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, the team visited Udbur village on H.D. Kote Road, and Kellahalli in Jayapura hobli.

Field visit

The team visited a field owned by Mahadevamma, who said she along with her daughter were going to work as maids owing to failure of rain, dashing hopes of raising crops on her one-and-half acre of land.

Another farmer, who was seen displaying documents of loans taken to buy seeds and fertiliser, said he had incurred several lakh of rupees. Farmers in some villages told the team that they had sowed jowar, ragi and maize investing over Rs.10,000 an acre hoping to get good yield but the failure of rain had belied their hopes.

Farmers and leaders urged the team to help them get compensation for their crops and potable water.

Potable water

The team members guided officials to take up works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural employment scheme to provide potable water. G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, told the team members that shortage of drinking water, fodder and dried up tanks had forced many farmers to sell their livestock for reduced prices.