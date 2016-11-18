Cellphone theft: 20-year-old held

The crowds atop Chamundi Hills near here appear to be a prey for cellphone thieves.

Two suspected cellphone thieves, one of whom was nabbed by a patrol team of Mysuru City Police on Wednesday, have reportedly stolen seven cellphones from unsuspecting visitors to Chamundi Hills.

On Wednesday, a patrol team from Krishnaraja police station spotted two persons, who were moving suspiciously near the bus stand atop Chamundi Hills.

While one youth Satish, 20, a resident of Belavadi in Mysuru taluk, was caught, the other managed to escape.

When the police searched the youth, he was found to be in possession of three mobile phones.

Upon interrogation, he also confessed to stealing mobile phones from the tourists.

He admitted that he and his associate had stolen seven cellphones from tourists visiting Chamundi Hills during the last one month.

The police not only seized the three phones in the possession of Satish, but also recovered three more mobile phones that had been pledged by the duo.

The police is looking out for the other accused, who is in possession of one more cellphone, the police added.

