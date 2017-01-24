Celebrating the life and times of Sangolli Rayanna

The State government has finally decided to develop and link tourist destinations Sangolli of Bailhongal taluk and Nandgad village of Khanapur taluk, the birthplace and the village where the 19th century warrior of Rani Chennamma’s army was hanged by the British.

The Sangolli Rayanna Trust has already been transformed into the Sangolli Rayanna Authority with an allocation of ₹12 crore to begin with. Hereafter, all the proposed development works in Sangolli and Nandgad will be through SRA, said Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram on Tuesday.

According to him, the government has proposed to construct a building to house a museum dedicated to the life and times of Rayanna. The government has already identified 12 acres around the banyan tree on the outskirts of Nandgad for this. A road has been laid and a welcome arch installed at the T-intersection, 2 km before Nandgad village on the Nandgad-Karwar road.

Meanwhile, an amphitheatre along with a silent ‘Zen’ zone has already been developed at the existing memorial temple in Nandgad. Construction of a memorial for tourists has also been taken up.

Also, 100 acres of land has been identified near Sangolli village for developing an adventure academy in the name of Sangolli Rayanna.

Legendary lieutenant

Sangolli Rayanna, born on August 15, 1798, was a trusted lieutenant in Kittur Rani Chennamma’s army. He was captured by the British army and later hanged from a banyan tree outside Nandgad village on January 26, 1831. Along with Rani Chennamma, Rayanna’s glory and bravery are reflected in the ‘gee gee padas’ (native folk songs) and dramas.