Karnataka

Cash crunch hits pulse bowl

Bidar, known as the pulse bowl of Karnataka for producing at least 40 per cent of the State’s supply of major pulses such as green gram, black gram, and red gram and oil seeds like soya, has seen a significant dip in transactions over the last week. The Gandhi Gunj market (named after Mahatma Gandhi, who raised money for reconstruction of the fire-destroyed market in the 1930s), usually crowded, now looks almost deserted. There are only a handful of pushcarts, vehicles carrying foodgrains, and traders are waiting for goods to arrive.

