Cash crunch continues to cause inconvenience to people in Bidar

The cash crunch in banks and limited operations of ATMs continued to cause inconvenience to the public in Bidar on Tuesday.

Added to the problem was a government order issued on Monday that prohibited cooperative institutions from accepting old notes. “We have been exchanging or depositing old notes and distributing new ones according to rules from November 9. But this (order) has affected the farmers adversely,” said Vishwanath Patil Koutha, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangh leader.

“Nine out of 10 farmers are debtors only because they take ‘Anjuman’ or annual crop loans. They get interest subsidy only if they pay back the loans in 365 days. They all transact through the village cooperative that is affiliated to the District Central Cooperative Bank. With the government asking us to exchange old notes only in nationalised or private banks, how will farmers who only have old currency, repay their loans now. The loans vary from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 3 lakh and it would be difficult to get lower currency notes for such amounts,” Mr. Koutha said. Shankar Rao Patil, a private employee complained that while most government banks were exchanging notes, private banks had stopped it. Some banks are asking for deposits first and asking customers to take back the money later. “This means that we have to stand in queues twice,” he said.