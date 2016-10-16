Call to extend special train between Hubballi, Ballari

Babulal Jain, member of the South Western Zonal Rail Users’ Consultative Committee, has urged the general manager of South Western Railway to extend the special fast passenger train between Hubballi and Ballari upto Deepavali.

In a letter, Mr. Jain has pointed out that the special passenger train had become a popular choice for many commuters.

Mr. Babulal Jain pointed out that it would cater to more commuters of the region with small changes in the train timings.

According to him, presently, the special passenger train, towards Ballari, leaves almost immediately after the Hubballi-Tirupati passenger and almost immediately after the Ballari-Dharwad passenger in the return direction.

Mr. Babulal Jain has suggested that if the special train departs Hubballi at 5.30 a.m. and reaches Ballari by 10 a.m., it will help most of the office-goers shuttling between Koppal-Hosapete and Ballari and other pass holders.

In the return direction, the train could leave Ballari by 11.30 a.m./12.30 p.m. as there were no train towards Hubballi between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Mr. Babulal Jain has also requested the general manager to convert the present special train, being run temporarily, into a permanent one.