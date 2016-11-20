Call for reinstatement of terminated workers

Members of the Shramajeevigala Karmikara Vedike along with daily wage workers of the municipal corporation on Saturday staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding the Governor’s intervention to reinstate terminated workers.
Members took out a rally from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk to the DC’s office and submitted a memorandum addressed to Governor Vajubhai R.Vala.
Vedike president Chandrashekar Hiremath condemned the termination of services of employees and said that around 250 labourers working in Afzalpur, Aland, Chincholi, Sedam and Shahabad civic bodies were sacked without issuing any notice.
He also demanded that Directorate of Municipal Administration withdraw its order and regularise the service of employees working for more than 10 to 15 years in urban local bodies.
As per the State government’s decision to do away with the outsourcing of pourakarmikas and daily wage workers in the urban civic bodies and regularise their service from March 2017, all the employees who were terminated were eligible for the regularisation, Mr. Hiremath added.
