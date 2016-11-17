CMC members, officials told to convince people of the need to build toilets

MLA A.B. Maalakaraddi has advised officials and members of the Yadgir City Municipal Council (CMC) to convince citizens of the need to construct individual toilets in every house and ensure open defecation-free city. He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a three-day door-to-door campaign to create awareness on building toilets.
Mr. Maalakaraddi underlined the importance of toilets and said that the Union government has been encouraging citizens under the Swachh Bharat Mission to keep residential areas clean to prevent diseases.
Therefore, every house should have a toilet by using the incentive amount being given by the Union and State governments, according to the MLA.
A sum of Rs. 10,000 (including Rs. 5,300 from both the Union and State governments and Rs. 4,700 from the CMC) will be released to those who want to construct individual toilets, Mr. Maalakaraddi said and added that officials should ensure that the amount released was used for the purpose it was meant. Shashidhar Reddy and Samson Malikeri, president and vice-president of the CMC, Khushboo Goel Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner, and Ramesh Nayak, Commissioner of CMC, and others were present.
