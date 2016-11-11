CM to visit drought-hit villages

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit drought-hit villages of Belagavi and Dharwad districts on Friday.
According to an official press release here on Thursday, he will leave Mysuru at 9 a.m. and arrive at Sambra here at 10.15 a.m.
From Sambra, he will visit Chachadi, Budigoppa and Yargatti villages of Bailhongal and Savadatti taluks.
Subsequently, he would hold a meeting with district officials at Navilteerth dam Inspection Bungalow at 1 p.m.
Thereafter, he will visit Hireulligeri and Chikkulligeri villages of Savadatti taluk at 2.30 p.m. and proceed towards Dharwad by 3 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor