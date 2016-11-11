Karnataka

CM to visit drought-hit villages

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit drought-hit villages of Belagavi and Dharwad districts on Friday.

According to an official press release here on Thursday, he will leave Mysuru at 9 a.m. and arrive at Sambra here at 10.15 a.m.

From Sambra, he will visit Chachadi, Budigoppa and Yargatti villages of Bailhongal and Savadatti taluks.

Subsequently, he would hold a meeting with district officials at Navilteerth dam Inspection Bungalow at 1 p.m.

Thereafter, he will visit Hireulligeri and Chikkulligeri villages of Savadatti taluk at 2.30 p.m. and proceed towards Dharwad by 3 p.m.

