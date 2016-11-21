CM to look into reduction of sales tax of hotels

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured the hoteliers of the State that he will look into their demand for reduction of sales tax from 4 per cent to 2 per cent and will take an appropriate decision after discussing it with officials.

The Chief Minister gave this assurance while speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 17th State-level convention of Karnataka Pradesh Hotel and Restaurants Association (KPHRA) and platinum jubilee of the Hubballi Hotels’ Association here on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering on the lawns of a private hotel here on Sunday, Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled his dependence on hotels as a student and then as a lawyer from 1965 to 1983.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that as a Finance Minister he had reduced the sales tax but it was again increased by the subsequent coalition government.

“I will look into the issues raised by the president of KPHRA M. Rajendra, including the wage revision for employees, demand for regional officers and others. Anyway, the GST Bill will come into force from next year but still I will look into the sales tax issue,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Elaborating on the significance of the hospitality industry, the Chief Minister said that the development of tourism was dependent on growth of hotel industry.

Referring to the Tourism Policy, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the policy had everything that was required for the growth of hotel industry and he believed that tourism and hotel industry should go together to achieve development.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports Pramod Madhwaraj requested the CM to amend rules to allow the eateries and hotels serving only food to operate throughout the night.

District-in-charge Minister Vinay Kulkarni and Subhudendrateerth Swami of Mantralaya spoke. Earlier, Mr. Rajendra presented a detailed list of the demands of the association.

Mr. Siddaramaiah felicitated Mr. Rajendra and other office-bearers Sudhakar Shetty and Madhukar Shetty on the occasion.

