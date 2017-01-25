CM sees red as drinking water crisis dominates KDP meeting

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called for emphasis on providing potable water to people in the months ahead.

At the tri-monthly Karnataka Development review meeting held here, Mr. Siddaramaiah said all the district administrations have been asked to provide tanker water to villages facing acute drinking water shortage. He said sufficient funds have been parked in the personal deposit accounts of the DCs to tackle the situation.

The authorities are empowered to commandeer private borewells to supply drinking water, he said, adding that the government was also contemplating increasing the monthly rent on borewells from ₹10, 000 to ₹15,000.

He censured Manjunath, executive engineer of the rural drinking water supply and sanitation, for not carrying out works to provide potable water to people of many villages in the district. The CM warned the official of dire consequences if he fails to complete the works by January 31.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would not tolerate callous attitude from officials, especially when it comes to ensuring drinking water supply. He was shocked to learn that scores of villages in his home district were not yet provided potable water under the multi-village drinking water scheme, though the project was sanctioned a couple of years ago. He sought to know the reason for the inordinate delay in taking up works in many villages including Ballanahalli and Hullahalli.

Mr. Manjunath, unable to provide a reason, promised to carry out the projects within three days. To this, the CM said Mr. Manjunath would have six days to complete the works and start providing potable water to the villages, failing which he would be suspended.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also saw red when many MLAs complained that substandard pipes were laid in many villages and were damaged when water was let out on trial basis. When Mr. Manjunath said the contractor was responsible for this, the CM said he did not want to hear lame excuses. He told the official to replace the damaged pipes and made it clear that officials are responsible for supervising work that is outsourced.

Model DC

Commending the efforts of the Balalri Deputy Commissioner to help the poor build their own houses, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the DC was helping them get loans and building material at concessional rates and also coordinating with the local bodies to get sites allotted without hassle. He asked the DCs of other districts to follow in his footsteps.

Jagadeesh, Commissioner of the Mysuru City Corporation, said 410 tonnes of garbage was being generated every day and about 200 tonnes were being disposed of scientifically, with the remaining waste being dumping at vacant spots on the outskirts of city. Mr. Siddaramaiah asked the Commissioner to identify a few more spots where garbage could be disposed of systematically and compost produced from it. He promised to provide the grants required to set up garbage treatment plants in the city.

To a question from the CM, Mr. Jagadeesh said he was confident Mysuru would retain the ‘cleanest city’ tag for the third straight year in the Swachh Bharat survey.

