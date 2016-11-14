CITU to lay siege to DC’s office on November 18

The Hassan district unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will lay siege to Deputy Commissioner’s office in Hassan on November 18 seeking land, houses and sites for landless and poor people, said CITU district president Dharmesh.
At a press conference in Hassan on Saturday, Mr. Dharmesh said the protest would be held as part of the State-wide demonstration to demand land for the landless and houses for the poor. “It is the duty of the government to provide food, shelter, education and health for all citizens. Lakhs of poor do not have a roof over their heads. Similarly, thousands of agricultural labourers have no land of their own,” he said.
Stating that the government’s economic policies have been favouring the rich, Mr. Dharmesh said the rich had been acquiring more and more land, while the poor had been driven to streets. “The CITU has taken out a State-wide campaign and prompted the poor and landless to apply for sites and houses in the gram panchayats and urban local bodies. We will continue the fight until the applications are addressed and the needy get houses,” he said.
The CITU would lay siege to the DC’s office in Hassan on November 18 as part of the fight to get houses and land for the poor.
