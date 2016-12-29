CBI officers asked to pay damages to DD official

A city court has ordered that two officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation are personally liable to pay damages of Rs.2.5 lakh to Mahesh Joshi, Additional Director General of Doordarshan (South Zone), for “fraudulently, dishonestly and maliciously prosecuting him” in 2000.

The 9th Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Krishnamurthy B. Sangannanavar passed the order while allowing a suit filed by Mr. Joshi in 2003 against N. Dilip Kumar, then Superintendent of Police, CBI, and B. Paneerselvam, the then Inspector, CBI, Bengaluru. Mr. Kumar and Mr. Paneerselvam will have to jointly pay Rs.2.5 lakh to Mr. Joshi, along with six per cent interest per annum from 2003.

The CBI had registered a suo motu case against three persons, who had served as directors of Doordarshan Kendra, Bengaluru, between 1998 and 1999 and four others, including Mr. Joshi, who was an executive producer. It alleged that there was irregularity in the approval of a programme called “Lux Top 10,” causing a loss of revenue to the DDK. The High Court had quashed the FIR against Mr. Joshi, observing that there was “not even faintest prima facie case against him.” In his suit seeking damages, Mr. Joshi alleged that the false case was registered against him at the behest of Mr. Kumar.