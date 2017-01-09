C.N.R. Rao to teach rural students

The three-day Science Outreach Programme at School Chandan in Laxmeshwar of Gadag district will be a memorable one for the students of rural schools of Gadag, Haveri and Dharwad districts as scientist C.N.R. Rao will be their teacher for three days.

The programme has been jointly organised by the Chandan Education Society and Prof. C.N.R. Rao Education Foundation in the semi-urban town of Laxmeshwar on January 20, 21 and 22.

Founder of Chandan Education Society T. Ishwar told presspersons here on Wednesday that Prof. Rao will be accompanied by his wife Indumati and nine scientists from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), who will take classes for the students and also teachers on all the three days from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mr. Ishwar said that while the programme is mainly meant for students and teachers of the above mentioned three districts, students from other districts will also be allowed to participate.

“Free food and accommodation will be provided to the participants. The participants will have to undergo a test in science to qualify for the classes. After attending the three-day programme, which will have theory and practical classes, the students will be issued certificates,” he said.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait, CM’s Parliamentary Secretary Ramakrishna Doddamani and others will attend the programme which is the first of its kind in the region, Mr. Ishwar said.

Test on Jan. 12

The qualifying test will be conducted in respective schools and colleges (PU) across the State from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on January 12 and those interested are requested to register their names on or before January 10. For registration, contact Principal, School Chandan, Laxmeshwar, Gadag District on Ph: 9620651521, 9945163848, 9886282144 or send an email to schoolchandan@gmail.com.