Businesses see a few transactions

Danappa Kadechur runs a small roadside hotel while Mohammed Ibrahim Maniyar is a partner at a large departmental store in Vijayapura. Despite having an enormous difference in revenue, on Wednesday both of them were facing the same situation: zero business, thanks to the Centre’s decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

While Mr. Kadechur’s daily turnover is around Rs. 1,000, Mr. Maniyar’s departmental store records a revenue of Rs. 1 lakh a day. “Since morning, I have barely had any customer to buy tea or snacks,” said Mr. Kadechur. It was pretty much the same at Mr. Maniyar’s store.

Mr. Kadechur said though his customer bills normally do not exceed Rs. 100, people are not ready to spare any money they have in hand. “Maybe they wanted to save that money for more importance work, as Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes can’t be used till new notes are made available,” he said.

Business at bigger shops was almost nil because the transactions normally cross Rs. 500. This means the overnight ban affected business establishments, both big and small.

Over at the petrol bunks, it was a different story. Since the government had asked petrol bunk owners to accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes till November 11, most of the customers were seen buying petrol for at least Rs. 500.

But motorists who wanted only a litre or two of fuel but did not have a lot of money to spare had a tough time, especially after bunk owners ran out of change and began insisting that people either pay change or buy a minimum of Rs. 500 worth of petrol.

Meanwhile, several activists were of the opinion that the Prime Minister’s decision might inconvenience people for a short while but will go a long way in curbing black money.