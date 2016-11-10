Business transactions hit

Business transactions across the city suffered a major hit on Wednesday, a day after the Centre decided to withdraw Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes from circulation.

But, some traders continued to accept the notes in Mysuru.

While shops and business establishments in and around D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road and Ashoka Road said the number of shoppers had dwindled drastically, traders in Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yard in Bandipalya were left confused with the sudden announcement of the monetary policy.

“The flow of customers has been reduced to a trickle,” said Ashish of Flora Fountain on D. Devaraj Urs Road.

Not only is there no restriction on making purchases through debit and credit cards, many traders were even ready to accept the currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 despite their demonetization.

“We are ready to accept the currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 as these notes can still be remitted to banks,” said Mohsin Sait of Ismail Opticals.

But, confusion prevailed at Bandipalya near here with the merchants unable to figure out whether they can accept the demonetized currency notes of nor.

“Some traders closed their shops,” said R. Anand, secretary of Grain Merchants Association of Mysuru.

Mr. Anand said that most traders in APMC were unwilling to take chances with the new monetary policy and refused to accept the demonetized notes.

Vegetable traders also stopped their business on Wednesday after the farmers refused to accept the notes for their produce.

“The farmers were also aware of the withdrawal of the notes and demanded only Rs. 100 notes from traders,” Mr. Anand added.

Meanwhile, traders like Prakash, who deals wholesale in edible oils at Bandipalya, said he was also accepting the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

“Some traders, who were wary of having a high turnover amount, had closed shop for the day,” he added.

Hotels too complained of a dip in business. “We could not help, but turn away many customers with only Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. But, were accepting the high denomination notes only from customers whose bill was in excess of Rs 300,” said an employee of a hotel in Lakshmipuram.

Mr Kundar, who runs a hotel near Shivarampet in the City, said their business too came down as they refused to serve customers with only high denomination notes. “We did not have enough Rs 100 notes to give as change to the customers. But, we did not turn away tourists to minimise their inconvenience”, he said.

However, President of Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) A S Sateesh welcomed the Centre’s initiative even though it was temporarily causing inconvenience to the traders.