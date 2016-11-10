Business activities affected in Mandya

Trade and business activities across the district were hit on Wednesday following the Union government’s decision to demonetisation Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency.

Merchants, especially at the vegetable and flower markets, were the most affected owing to the demonetisation of the two high-value currency.

The business at fruit, vegetable and flower shops declined by at least 70 per cent, shopkeepers said.

People found it difficult to pay hotel bills and fill fuel as cashiers refused to accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency. While the customers were forced to fill fuel for the full amount, they were allowed to pay the bill amount in advance at hotels. According to cab and autorickshaw drivers, over 95 per cent of the commuters who sought their service had brought Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency. Pavement sellers said that their business had come down by over 80 per cent on Wednesday.